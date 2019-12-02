For Anyone Still Holding Out, Disney+ Is Having A Cyber Monday Discount

If you have yet to experience the internet's latest obsession — a toddler-sized Yoda-like creature — or you've been mooching off of someone else's account, consider today to be the day you redeem yourself. Disney+ is jumping on the Cyber Monday sales train to entice those who have been holding out. Today only, new customers (in the US and Puerto Rico) will save $10 on their first year of Disney+ with an annual subscription purchase made now through 11:59 p.m. ET tonight. Typically available for $69.99, the Cyber Monday discount will knock the first-year cost down to $59.99.
It's worth noting that this offer doesn't come with a free trial. But as the internet can attest, the new streaming service has proven its worth thus far. Many of us have been hiding out in a Disney+ binge-fest, pining for our own personal Baby Yoda, nostalgically live-tweeting our DCOM rewatches, and gearing up for the holidays with plenty of Christmas themed throwbacks. Disney+ runs comparatively cheap coming in at just $6.99 a month and $12.99 a month for the Disney+ ESPN+, and Hulu bundle. It also helps that, per account, up to four separate devices can be streaming at the same time.
So if you've been on the fence, now's the time to strike. Head over to DisneyPlus.com before midnight tonight to take advantage of this one-day deal.
