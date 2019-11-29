It’s Party Time Over At The & Other Stories Sale And The Entry Is A Discount Code

If you're anything like us, you've been thoroughly perusing the plethora of Black Friday sales with the hopes of coming across three very special words (not I love you, but almost): & Other Stories. While we've been blessed with early deals from retailers like Reformation and Anthropologie that were even sweeter than your aunt's canned cranberry sauce "recipe," this particular beloved brand has been playing hard to get, keeping any news of a discount to themselves like a juicy little seasonal secret. That is, until now.
Finally, the & Other Stories Black Friday sale is here and it was well worth the wait. The always on-trend retailer is offering 20% off everything including sale using the discount code NOIR20 at checkout. This means you can score party frocks, tailored coats, and kicky boots just in time for the holiday event circuit. So instead of drowning in options, join us as we mingle through this highly anticipated sale soiree and identify the must-have items we're adding to our carts before they sell out (it's only a matter of time).
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.