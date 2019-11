Giorgia Lupi and & Other Stories was designed specifically to celebrate women in science and design — a cohort that rarely garners attention in media, let alone in fashion. "The general idea was to focus on stories about women that could be empowering and inspiring," Lupi told Refinery29. To bring that idea to life, she concentrated on three trailblazing women in science: Ada Lovelace, the mathematician; Rachel Carson, the conservationist; and Mae Jemison, the astronaut. Jemison's feature is particularly poignant as Christina Koch and Jessica Meir just completed the first-ever all-woman spacewalk last week and NASA announced that not only will the first women land on the moon in due time, the foremost person to walk on Mars is also likely to be female.