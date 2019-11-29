Everything You Need From The & Other Stories Sale

If you're anything like us, you've been thoroughly perusing the plethora of Black Friday sales with the hopes of coming across three very special words (not I love you, but almost): & Other Stories. While we've been blessed with early deals from retailers like ASOS and Reformation that were even sweeter than Christmas pudding, this particular beloved brand has been playing hard to get, keeping any news of a discount to themselves like a juicy little seasonal secret. That is, until now.
Finally, the & Other Stories Black Friday sale is here and it was well worth the wait. The always on-trend retailer is offering 20% off everything including sale using the discount code NOIR20 at checkout. This means you can score party frocks, tailored coats, and kicky boots just in time for the holiday event circuit. So instead of drowning in options, join us as we mingle through this highly anticipated sale soiree and identify the must-have items we're adding to our carts before they sell out (it's only a matter of time). The sale ends on Saturday at midnight so get in there quick!
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.