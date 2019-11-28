Just like lenticular clouds or a total solar eclipse, Reformation sales are a rare but beautiful phenomenon — if you're lucky enough to catch one. The eco-fabulous retailer is known for having a covetable and sustainable selection of trendy frocks, tops, even shoes... none of which you'll find easily at a discount. But that all changes today.
The brand just launched its Black Friday sale a day early, offering 30% off sitewide from now through December 2. Our advice from previous sales is to get to this one ASAP — the goods do go quick so snap up your size fast. Between its gorgeous prints and slinky silhouettes, Reformation has mastered everything from wedding guest attire to casual wear, and now is the time to get it all for less. In a single shop, you could elevate your sartorial game with enough corduroy pants, sweetheart necklines, and fitted bodysuits to last you an entire year of activities and events. Ahead, we've rounded up the top picks and best sellers that we'll be adding to our carts in celebration of this uncommon retail occasion.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.