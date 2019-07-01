Our Inner Desires Will Come Out During The New Moon & Solar Eclipse

This Tuesday is an astrologically eventful day — we have both a new moon in Cancer and a total solar eclipse. The last total solar eclipse was two years ago, in August 2017. While the last total solar eclipse could be seen in North America, this eclipse can be seen in South America: fully in Chile and Argentina, and partially in neighboring countries. In fact, some people are calling this eclipse “the Great South American Eclipse,” while the 2017 eclipse was called “the Great American Eclipse.” That means you won’t be able to see this eclipse from anywhere in the United States, although you can watch it online.
The good news, however, is that you will be able to see the new moon. That’s because solar eclipses only happen during a new moon. Astrologer Lisa Stardust explains, “Solar eclipses are very potent new moons in which the moon blocks the sun’s light from shining on the earth. During a regular new moon, also called a dark moon, we cannot see light on earth because the moon is aligned with the sun, blocking the moon from being visible. In an eclipse, it’s the same situation, but longer.”
This particular new moon and total solar eclipse will be “an emotionally intense luminary that serves as a wonderful release of frustrations within,” Stardust says. It falls in Cancer, one of the four cardinal signs of the zodiac. “Cardinal signs, such as Cancer, are ‘doers.’ They are the initiators of the zodiac,” Stardust explains. “Cancer, in particular, is a water sign that is ruled by the moon, which means it’s emotional — but likes to keep going and flowing as fast as the moon changes signs (every 2.5 days) and the waves crash. The moon controls the tides, so Cancer really has a hold on our bodily reactions because we are mostly made of water.”
The solar eclipse “will have an intense hold us — but not like we think,” Stardust says. While the luminary will serve as a release, she reminds us, “‘release’ can be orgasms too! It doesn’t have to mean a total emotional breakdown.”
This particular eclipse is an especially good one for orgasms. “This eclipse will only aspect rebel planet Uranus, which makes it a great time to connect to your inner desires — the ones you felt that you could never openly discuss,” Stardust says. “Embracing our freaky and kinky sides will be beneficial and give us the motivation to own our truth and be ourselves without judgement.”
If you’ve been considering making a sexual fantasy a reality, now is the time to do it. “Passions will be at a high, as well as the desire to consensually sexually experiment (within one’s comfort zone),” Stardust advises. “Be sure to have a safe word handy if things get too intense!”
