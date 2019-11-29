You Have 12 New Netflix Treats To Binge This Thanksgiving Weekend — Here’s What’s Worth Watching

Thanksgiving weekend is time for family, food, friends... and Netflix. When else do you have to two full weekdays specifically allocated to sitting around on the couch with your loved ones?
Lucky for you, the streaming service is premiering hours upon hours of new shows, movies, and specials in celebration of the holiday. As film Twitter will happily remind you, Martin Scorsese's latest mafia opus, The Irishmen, arrives on Friday, November 29.
But there’s more to this week on Netflix than Robert De Niro murdering people for money as mob killer-for-hire Frank Sheeran. This Thanksgiving we will also see the debut of holiday fare like Holiday Rush and Merry Happy Whatever, along with comedian Mike Birbiglia’s new stand-up special and some exciting foreign-language series.
Even with the extra holiday time, it’s going to be difficult figuring what’s worth watching right this second.
We’re here to help. These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should binge something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers and premiere dates.