Fashion presents many of us with the same carousel of ongoing challenges. Take, for example, the never-ending conundrum of choosing between dressing comfortably and dressing luxuriously. Since the dawn of time (or, you know, for a very long time), the two styles rarely, if ever, mixed. But today, we live in an age when a lot of what’s comfy also happens to be très luxe — and vice versa. This shift is thanks to brands like Everlane, which is leading the comfy-luxe revolution with items like its latest creation: the ReCashmere Lounge Jumpsuit.
Part jumper, part onesie, this piece is destined to become a year-round staple that’s the right mix of easy and elevated. Everlane calls it “a true treat-yourself moment,” and with just one look, it’s obvious why. This cozy one-piece features two front pockets (perfect for easy access to all the necessities like phone, lip gloss, and snacks), as well as a classic U-shape neckline and a relaxed fit. Plus, it’s made out of premium recycled yarn from Italy, which means it has half the carbon footprint as some of the brand’s Grade-A cashmere.
In true Everlane form, sustainability is at the forefront of its designs, though fashion remains a top priority. You’ll look and feel good wearing this jumpsuit, which can be effortlessly styled in hundreds of ways. It’s simple to dress down — just layer a long-sleeve T-shirt or turtleneck underneath, throw on your favorite pair of winter boots, and you’re good to go. Alternatively, you can opt for a slightly trendier approach, complete with a crisp button-up, sleek leather jacket, and sky-high stilettos. With two colors available — classic black and a beige-gray “pebble” — the options are truly limitless.
