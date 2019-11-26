How To Watch Hallmark’s Christmas Movies Without Cable To Get In The Holiday Spirit

Hallmark’s Christmas lineup is already in full swing. So far, characters played by Jodie Sweetin, Jesse Metcalfe, Kathie Lee Gifford, and more have already found love — and we still have a month left of premieres, magic, and mistletoe to go. Now is the perfect time to set your game plan for the weeks ahead and figure out how (and when) to watch these earnest, merry Christmas gems.
Will interior decorator Abbey (Jill Wagner) melt businessman Nick’s (Matthew Davis) heart in Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses? How will Julia (Rachel Boston) and Ryan (Wes Brown) join forces to save their family inns from a chain resort in Check Inn to Christmas? Cable isn’t needed to tune in — there are plenty of ways to celebrate Hallmark’s holiday lineup without a TV.
What are the Christmas movies that Hallmark is releasing this year?
In Write Before Christmas, Jessica (Torrey DeVitto) decides to send some holiday cards — and connects with Chad Michael Murray in the process. A Christmas Duet follows an ex-musical duo as they find their way back to each other just in time for the Yuletide Festival. Check out the full list of the channel’s 40 new releases on Hallmark’s website.
Where can I watch Hallmark Christmas movies on TV?
Both the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will be airing Christmas specials every day leading up to the end of December. Check Hallmark’s schedule to make sure you don’t miss your favorite.
How can I watch Hallmark Christmas movies without cable?
Thankfully, there are a ton of streaming services available and most of them offer free trials. FuboTV lets you watch movies live from your smartphone or tablet, and offers 30 hours of DVR space to record your can’t-miss picks. Philo and Frndly TV will both let you access every Hallmark channel. And if you have a Sling TV account, you can pay an extra $5 a month for a package that grants you access to all three Hallmark channels, plus VH1 and BET.
True Hallmark devotees, though, might want to splurge on Hallmark Movies Now. For just $5.99 a month, you will get commercial-free access to every Hallmark channel — plus hundreds of the network’s movies and shows.
Can I watch Hallmark movies on Netflix or Hulu?
The channel’s newest movies won’t be on these streamers — but you can find some highlights from previous seasons on Netflix. These are our favorites.
How and where can I watch old Hallmark Christmas movies?
You can watch some Christmas movies of seasons past on Hallmark Movies Now and Netflix. You can also find dozens of them on Amazon Prime, such as Christmas Under Wraps and Crown for Christmas.
