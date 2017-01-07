Everywhere you look a Fuller House star is having a major hair transformation. First Candace Cameron Bure rang in the new year as a brunette. Now Jodie Sweetin has gone and chopped a lot of hers off. "Well, hello #2017!!" she captioned the Instagram photo. "Time for a new look!" The formerly long-haired star took to Instagram to reveal a layered bob. One that just grazes her shoulders.
To add to her new shorter look, Sweetin is now rocking a long side swept bang. Clearly, this a new Stephanie Tanner. Sweetin thanked her hairstylist Joseph Michael for "giving me a fun new 'do to start out the year!" We're sure Uncle Jesse would be proud.
