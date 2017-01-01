Candace Cameron Bure, who we've known since her 1987 debut as D.J. Tanner on Full House (she was just Candace Cameron then), has been in the spotlight most of her life. And most of that time, she's been a honey blond or some variation of blonde.
But with one (okay two) Instagrams, that all changed. D.J. Tanner is now a gorgeous chocolate brunette, and we love the color as well as what looks like a shorter shag cut. Why the change? Fuller House, the Full House sequel, recently wrapped taping the second season for Netflix. It's likely Cameron Bure is giving her hair a break, as anyone who's spent hours in a stylists chair to get that perfect warm blonde know is a good idea for healthy hair.
Advertisement
Or maybe she's feeling the new year, new me vibe (who isn't?). Either way, the cut and color give her an edgier, sophisticated look. We'd love to see her bring this look to season three of Fuller House, as part of major character change, or just to mix things up.
And, how much do we love the ladies of Fuller House – Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber – bringing in 2017 together? 30 years of friendship is serious squad goals.
Advertisement