After 11 years, Today co-host Kathie Lee Gifford is reportedly leaving her role, according to Variety. In an email obtained by Page Six, the host announced that she would remain at Today until April 7, 2019 (its anniversary), before embarking on a "new creative season."
"In 2008, I joined the Today Show family intending to spend one year," Gifford wrote in the email, which was sent to NBC staffers and addressed to NBC News president Noah Oppenheim. "But something unexpected happened along the way: I fell in love with a beautiful, talented, extraordinary Egyptian goddess named Hoda [Kotb], and an amazing group of individuals who work tirelessly and joyfully at their jobs, many of them starting at midnight, creating an unprecedented four hours of live television."
Advertisement
Gifford did not go into specifics about what lies ahead after her exit, but stressed that she leaves Today "with a grateful heart."
"I’m truly excited for this new creative season in my life," she added. "Many thanks to all the wonderful people who made the years fly by."
Refinery29 has reached out to NBC and Gifford for comment.
This is a developing story.
Advertisement