'Tis the season for slightly cheesy but also adorable holiday rom-coms where princes fall for American journalists, knights time travel for love, and baby elephants bring two people together. One streaming service has all of this and more in its many Netflix original romantic Christmas movies, of which there are now a whopping eight streaming with more to come.
The streaming giant only just recently stepped into the arena that networks like Lifetime and Hallmark have long dominated. In 2017, Netflix dropped A Christmas Prince and it was off to the races. This year, the streaming site has already released a handful of new holiday hits. No, none of them are the highly anticipated Princess Switch sequel where Vanessa Hudgens will play three different characters in the same movie. That won't come out until at least next year. But, until then, there's plenty of other Christmas fare on Netflix to tide us over. And, technically, since several movies contain different Vanessa Hudgens characters, it's sort of like the Princes Switch sequel is already here.
In any case, here are all of the original, currently streaming Netflix Christmas movies ranked from: "We'll definitely still be watching it" to "Wow, please immediately hit play on this again."