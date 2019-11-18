For me, holiday travel feels more hectic than any other type of travel. From Thanksgiving through New Year's, instead of ironed-out vacations in far-away lands, I pick up and pack off a few towns (or states) over in what I can only describe as a frenzied whirlwind. And figuring out how to transport a pet during this period? Well, as a new dog mom, that falls high on my list of #hectic. Enter trendsetting pet brand Wild One with its most recent product drop, the Air Travel Carrier, that looks as stylish as it is strategic.
A week before its launch, Wild One was kind enough to send me a carrier to test out first hand with my own pup, Arlo — who, as a recent rescue, has a general aversion to travel that rivals my own. Although also available in a sleek black, I opted for the light tan option that, upon first glance, looked like a chic duffle I'd gladly tote sans pet too. Crafted in what Wild One describes as a "modular" shape, the neoprene-like bag felt sturdy but soft with breathable mesh walls for ventilation, an easily zippered top and sides, storage compartments, an over-the-suitcase sleeve, a removable black interior cushion-bed, and a shoulder strap (that I learned also conveniently doubles as a detachable leash). It had all the appearances of streamlined bells and whistles for traveling — now to put it to the pup-test.
Although Arlo commutes with me on the subway in an open tote AND peacefully sleeps enclosed in a crate at night, her willingness to enter a more compact and zipped-up travel bag was limited. The carrier is definitely sized for small (I would say 15-lbs and under, although Wild One suggests 16-lbs) pets, and long-legged Arlo (at 14.5 lbs) was a tight fit. Once I was able to get her to comfortably lie down inside the carrier with a treat, she relaxed and I was able to zip it up. She didn't have room to stand up, but wasn't crammed in there either — she looked snug and cozy in there. I carried her around my apartment in it, shoulder-strap style, without panic (from either of us).
Next up I made an over-the-suitcase attempt — which, I will admit, is what drew me to this new product the most. For anyone who's ever carried a pet over their shoulders while also lugging multiple other bags in a crowded public place, it's a struggle and you deserve a medal. The suitcase-attachment feature on this carrier made for a more handsfree (while still feeling secure) pet travel situation — and I loved it. The kicker: Arlo also seemed fine with it! After I zipped her out of it and set the opener carrier on my apartment floor, I later found her lounging on the cushioned black mat (unprompted). Success.
Whether you're planning to fly (this carrier is airline compliant and sized to fit comfortably underneath standard seats), need an easier short-term way to transport your pet, or are in the market for a helpful holiday gift, this streamlined travel bag will help you do it all in strategic and secure style.
