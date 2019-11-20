Mark Your Calendars, Zappos’ Black Friday Sale Is Coming

It's hard to believe the shoe behemoth Zappos still has the best online customer service in the biz. The mega e-tailer is not just a source for affordable winter boots and every brand of comfort shoe worth knowing, but it's become so much more than a prime footwear destination. Zappos now carries almost all of our wardrobe essentials, workout leggings and designer sunglasses included, and it's got the handy-dandy reviews, easy return policy, and delightful customer support to back it all up. So while you're busy prepping your Black Friday itinerary, you might want to consider adding Zappos to the list.
Contrary to the myriad of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales that are launching prematurely, Zappos is taking an old school approach to the shopping holiday. That means we'll have to wait for a little over a week, November 28 to be exact, before we can reap in the serious discounts. Luckily Zappos is already a prime spot for everyday savings, so until then, hop on these running deals ahead.
