Blake Shelton’s Bleeped Out Speech About Gwen Stefani Easily Won The People’s Choice Awards

Shelton and Stefani officially went public with their relationship back in 2015 after meeting on The Voice. Shelton, who had just ended his four-year marriage to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert, bonded with Stefani over their shared love for music as well as the heartbreak they'd both experienced. "She and I, on paper, we couldn’t be more different,” Shelton said in a 2017 interview with PEOPLE . “But in life, nothing’s ever worked better for me.”