How To Style Your Sports Bra Outside Of The Gym Like Jennifer Abey

Nowadays, discovering an Instagram account that stands out is like finding a needle in a haystack. Half the time, today's influencers look so much alike and dress so similarly that it's difficult to tell them apart, let alone stay focused long enough to get excited about their outfits. That being said, there's no better feeling for an Instagram addict like me than when you, completely out of the blue, come across a style star that's really and truly unique.
'Tis the case with Paris-based model, Jennifer Abey, whose account, @jennabey, you might recognize from our monthly "Looks To Try" column. I first came across Abey, or as she calls herself on Instagram, a Jenn of all trades, during a deep Instagram dive where I was immediately drawn to the avant-garde styling and unique framing featured on her feed. "I always loved layering stuff on stuff, but I also love the fact that while each piece I mix together is simple, all the pieces together create a masterpiece," Abey told Refinery29.
The styling trick that stands out most on her feed? Layering a backward sports bra over tops and dresses. "I get inspired a lot by fashion houses, so I often look into the archives of my favorite brands for ideas. The bra idea was actually from the Helmut Lang spring summer 2004 show, where Lang used a lot of white layering. I had to try out a ton of ways to wear the bra over my dress before getting it right, but eventually, it just clicked."
Read more on how the 22-year-old Wilhelmina model honed in on her personal style and mastered the art of standing out, by clicking through the slideshow ahead.
