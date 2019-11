11 Singles Day Sales That Are Better Than A Serious Relationship

Here's the backstory : In 1993, a group of Nanjing-based college students wanted to celebrate their single-dom, and what better way to do that very thing than to indulge in a little (or a lot, we'll leave that up to you) retail therapy. Well, 26 years later, the holiday has only picked up steam, and is now recognized internationally as a major shopping event. With that in mind, we've scoured the internet to bring you the best sales happening on Singles Day (some of which you can sneakily shop early) all in one place, because treating yourself is always a good idea.