When Betty tells Charles she needs to leave the program to avoid the inherent darkness in her own heart, he counters. Charles says Betty should stay precisely so she can learn to embrace and control her more violent urges. Charles would know, he explains, as he too has the serial killer gene (so Alice is the carrier?). Charles’ confidence — and suspiciously bare life — send off warning signals in Betty. What if Charles is yet another Smith-Cooper family member with a meticulous murderous side?

