Are Kylie Jenner & Drake Really Dating?

2019 couldn't say goodbye without getting a little weirder, and what more fitting way to cap off these past eleven months than with Kylie Jenner dating...Drake? As we know, the mother and Kylie Cosmetics founder announced her split from Travis Scott in October, and has since been living the single mom life with their daughter Stormi. However, a new People report suggests the 22-year-old may be rebounding with none other than the 33-year-old "In My Feelings" artist. However, a close source told Refinery29 that the rumors aren't true.
Neither Jenner nor Drake immediately responded to Refinery29's request for comment, but a source claimed to People that the two have been hanging out "romantically" since Jenner's split.
"He and Kylie have been spending time together recently," another source explained. "They’ve been friends for a long time and Drake is very close to the family."
Most recently, Jenner attended both Drake's Halloween and birthday party, furthering speculation, but it appears the interactions were platonic.
Drake has never officially commented on any of his rumored romantic relationships. He's been confirmed single as recently as February of this year, with his most high-profile relationship to Rihanna ending in 2016. Last year, he finally confirmed his much-rumored secret son Adonis, which he is believed to share with adult film actress Sophie Brussaux. If anything, he and Jenner likely bond over being high-profile single parents. Or, perhaps he's been seeking her advice for throwing all-out kid-friendly parties.
The wrench in all this? Drake and Kim Kardashian's husband, Kanye West, have had a pretty public feud. If he were to ever enter the world of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, shit would certainly hit the fan. Which, on second thought, makes a rumored relationship more enticing than ever.
