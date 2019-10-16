When it comes to dropping new goods, the Kylie Cosmetics countdown clock is always ticking. Jenner’s viral brand is fresh off the release of a collaboration with Balmain and a fragrance launch with KKW Fragrance. Now, the Kylie Cosmetics holiday collection is officially available to shop, so you can get a head start on gift shopping.
The brand released it’s holiday swag exclusively to Ulta Beauty this year, and the collection is a mix of new and existing items. This year’s lineup includes a brand-new 12-pan eyeshadow palette packed with bronze and pink tones. There's also a contour, blush, and highlight face palette that's muted enough to use year-round. The best part? There's also a variety of sets to pick from, so you can try more than one holiday-themed product at a time.
Ahead, see the complete collection and add a few things to your wish list.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
