As observers and admirers of the stellar looks donned by celebrities like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Stella Maxwell, and Jasmine Sanders, we're quick to attribute their fashion prowess to an unexplained je ne sais quoi — a French phrase that translates to “I don’t know.” But we’re here to raise the proverbial curtain on this mystery, behind which stylist Elizabeth Sulcer resides and operates. Sulcer has long been cultivating her signature street-style-meets-rockstar aesthetic on the backs of today’s sartorial set, and now she's taking her talent quite literally to new heights with a collection of boots and booties. Her holiday shoe capsule created in partnership with Marc Fisher drops today, and you don’t need to know your way around a runway to rock a pair.
“I’ve always dreamed of designing a shoe collection and I’m so excited to collaborate with Marc Fisher, an influencer favorite,” she says of the match made in footwear heaven. “As a stylist, I love holiday dressing — it’s a time of year that is so much fun, there are tons of occasions to dress for and more is more.”
This maximalist mentality is very much present in the Marc Fisher x Elizabeth Sulcer collection, which includes an alluring range of pointy-toed boots, stilt-like stilettos, animal prints, and buckle details. The '90s-inspired silhouettes are a nod to an era largely characterized by the coolness of downtown NYC, a period that greatly influences Sulcer's work both past and present. There's also a hint of glamour that aligns effortlessly with Marc Fisher's design DNA, resulting in a selection of statement-making shoes set to take over wardrobes and Instagram feeds alike this holiday season.
“I am motivated by creating something lasting and timeless in my work, and by challenging myself with new projects and pushing my aesthetic to the next level," Sulcer says. Considering the fact that her collab with Marc Fisher features everything from a sleek black monk-strap bootie (available exclusively at Nordstrom) to a tall red boot fiercely accented with crystal embellishments, "next level" is definitely a suitable descriptor. Ahead, shop everything this holiday capsule has to offer so you can hit the fashion ground running all the way through New Year's Eve.
