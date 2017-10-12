If you, like us, would categorize yourself as a fashion fiend, the arrival of autumn means one thing: It's finally time to break out your cozy knits and, of course, all of your go-to boots. While a classic pair of booties is a no-brainer no matter the month, there’s something about the crisp fall air that gives us major boot fever. Meaning: We practically live in them from October to, well, spring, and we can’t resist the urge to hit "add to cart" on a few stylish additions to our always-growing collection.