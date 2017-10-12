If you, like us, would categorize yourself as a fashion fiend, the arrival of autumn means one thing: It's finally time to break out your cozy knits and, of course, all of your go-to boots. While a classic pair of booties is a no-brainer no matter the month, there’s something about the crisp fall air that gives us major boot fever. Meaning: We practically live in them from October to, well, spring, and we can’t resist the urge to hit "add to cart" on a few stylish additions to our always-growing collection.
This year, we’re eyeing boot trends straight from the runway, like over-the-knee silhouettes, sparkly embellishments, and unique heel designs, all of which we found in Marc Fisher’s latest lineup. Modeled by It Girl and muse Martha Hunt, the company’s diverse and affordable range of boots guarantees there’s a trendy solemate (see what we did there?) for everyone this season. Click the slideshow to find yours now.