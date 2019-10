Yes, Hadid has tattoos , albeit not many of them. Just like her best friend Kendall Jenner, Hadid tends to keep her ink really small — practically undetectable — and she only has three tats so far. Still, while Hadid doesn't have a massive collection (nothing near as big as Hailey Bieber's 19 and Dakota Johnson's 10 ), her designs are totally worth tracking down, which is exactly what we did.