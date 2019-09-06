Story from Celebrity Beauty

Hailey Bieber Has More Than 19 Tattoos — But You've Probably Never Noticed

Samantha Sasso
Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage.
It's no secret that Justin Bieber is a big fan of tattoos. In fact, he's spent more than 100 hours getting inked and is now officially covered in close to 60 pieces of body art. His wife Hailey Bieber shares a similar passion, but while Justin's tattoos are hard to miss, Hailey's are practically undetectable.
Since 2015, Hailey (née Baldwin) has racked up a collection of over 20 tattoos. While that's a relatively high number for a celebrity, note that, unlike her husband, she's a minimalist. Every one of the model's designs are categorically tiny, like blink and you'll miss them tiny. Luckily, we managed to track down almost every single one. Turns out, her delicate approach is easy to love — and copy.
