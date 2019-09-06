Hailey Bieber Has More Than 19 Tattoos — But You've Probably Never Noticed

Since 2015, Hailey (née Baldwin) has racked up a collection of over 20 tattoos. While that's a relatively high number for a celebrity, note that, unlike her husband, she's a minimalist. Every one of the model's designs are categorically tiny, like blink and you'll miss them tiny. Luckily, we managed to track down almost every single one. Turns out, her delicate approach is easy to love — and copy.