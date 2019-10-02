Bella Hadid Just Made Another Big Hair Change

Coloring your hair is a never-ending cycle. Subtle spring highlights turn into a full head of summery platinum blonde almost as fast as you miss your natural brunette strands come fall — then the whole cycle resets. Celebs go through the same thing, just as Bella Hadid.
The model debuted butterscotch-blonde color back in July, then she quickly went back to her brown strands. But then it got even more interesting: She just stepped out with jet-black hair. Hadid walked the runway with her new hue at the Miu Miu fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, then after the event she was spotted out and about with her new inky color
Given Hadid's recent history with hair color, it's hard to say whether or not her black hair is temporary or permanent, but one thing is for sure: Hollywood's elite have embraced drastic changes this season. For example, Kendall Jenner went blonde during the London leg of Fashion Month, then went back to brunette right after. Millie Bobby Brown just ditched her brown hair to join the blonde bandwagon, and so did Mila Kunis, who traded her trademark dark locks for platinum hair with blue tips. Hadid's latest transformation is further proof that you don't have to stay married to one look — now we wait to see what color she rocks next...
Advertisement