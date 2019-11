After the group met on a consulting project in 2014, Robbins — a self-described “crazy creature of habit” — was persuaded by her girlfriend to try one of the brand’s existing jumpsuits. (“At first I was like, ‘No, I’m going to stick with what I’ve been wearing for 20 years,’ but one day I snuck it on, and I was like, ‘Oh, this feels good.’”) Last year, the three decided it was time to collaborate, so they re-worked one of Tilit’s existing styles to Missy’s specifications , adding long sleeves (“I started complaining that I was cold,” she says) and a front zipper in lieu of buttons. “It’s easy on, easy off — very important for hustling,” adds Jenny. The result landed on Tilit’s site this past Thursday: a heavy-duty one-and-done outfit that can go from kitchen to dining room with ease. Missy sums it up: “They’ve [enabled] chefs — men, women, everybody — to break the mold of wearing a traditional uniform, and feel great about themselves while they’re working, like everyone else in the world gets to do.”