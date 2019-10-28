Story from Pop Culture

Selena Gomez Deletes Praise For Kim Kardashian & Replaces It With Taylor Swift Love

Kaitlin Reilly
PHoto: Timothy Kuratek/CBS/Getty Images.
Selena Gomez is a fan of Kim Kardashian’s new shaping underwear line SKIMS, according to PopCrave, who captured a recently-deleted post on the singer’s Instagram story. However, she doesn’t love SKIMs quite as much as she does longtime best friend Taylor Swift, whom she gushed over immediately after in a follow-up post on the ‘gram. 
On Monday, Gomez posted a photo on her Instagram story wearing one of Kardashian’s new bodysuits. She wrote that the bodysuit was “legit” and “so freaking comfortable” while tagging the @Skims account. Kardashian launched SKIMS Solutionwear earlier this year, after changing the company’s name from the controversial “Kimono.”
Shortly after posting the pic, Gomez deleted it, and followed it up with a goofy selfie of her and Swift, along with a very sweet caption. 
“My ride or die. I would die for this one,” Gomez wrote. “Thank you for forever being by my side. You have taught me so much, walked through all of this with me, STAYED and you remind me to be a better human being. I’m on your side for life.” 
Some fans assumed that the kind words Gomez wrote about Swift were an indication to fans that all is well in their friendship, despite Gomez’s brief praise of one of her bestie’s most famous enemies. For the uninitiated, Swift and Kardashian’s feud began when Kardashian publicly accused Swift of lying about her approval of husband Kanye West’s controversial song “Famous.”
It’s unclear if Gomez was even aware upon posting that SKIMS is Kardashian’s brand, but regardless, many people are coming to Gomez’s defense. While some criticized Gomez for the SKIMS love, others reminded the world that she was one of the few people who stood up for Swift when Kardashian dragged her on Snapchat in 2016. On Twitter, she told fans calling Swift a snake and a liar that “[the] last thing we need right now is hate, in any form.” Others said Gomez was brave for sharing the SKIMS photo because it showed her kidney transplant surgery scar, and that clearly this pic wasn’t a dig at Swift. 
It’s only love between Gomez and Swift lately. In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, Gomez shared that she played her new song “Lose You To Love Me” for Swift and her family, and that it was an emotional experience. 
“I played her the song, and I played it with her mom and dad, and I showed her the video and her mom and Taylor started crying. And it wasn’t because the song was emotional. It was just because the first thing they said to me was, ‘We’re so happy that you’re here. After seeing all of that, this is such a cool moment.’ And that’s a huge thing for me,” Gomez told the outlet. 
Refinery29 reached out to Gomez, SKIMS, and Swift for comment.
