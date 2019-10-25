Taylor Swift Praises Selena Gomez’s Comeback In Sweet Interview

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been best friends since they both dated Jonas Brothers, so it’s no surprise that when Gomez dropped some of her most personal music yet, Swift was there cheering from the sidelines.
Swift, who is currently promoting her new album Lover and bicoastal music festival, gushed over her pal’s new song “Lose You To Love Me” in an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1. In her conversation with Lowe, Swift cited “resilience” as one of the most important qualities of friendship, which Lowe pointed out is something her longtime friend Gomez has in spades. In recent years, Gomez has been open about her struggles with lupus and mental health issues, and her breakup with Justin Bieber (and his subsequent marriage to Hailey Baldwin) kept her love life in the press.
Swift was quick to compliment Gomez's latest accomplishment, especially given her challenging circumstances.
“I’m so proud of her. She’s been through so much, I’ve watched so much happen in her life. She’s such a revelation because now she’s making her best stuff,” Swift explained to Lowe. “I’m really excited because when somebody has had great life experience, has had really tough things they’ve had to go through, and they can process this and make art that can help other people? That’s what kind of song this is.”
Swift said that Gomez played her the video for “Lose You To Love Me,” and that the work is “the best thing she’s ever done.”
Later, Gomez also appeared with Lowe on Beats 1, and the host played her the sweet comments from Swift’s interview. Gomez immediately got emotional.
“[Taylor] was frustrated when I was frustrated; she was sad when I was sad. But more than anything, my friends stood by my side. I think they visibly saw me in so much pain...They never stopped loving me,” Gomez shared with Lowe, according to Elle. “I played her the song, and I played it with her mom and dad, and I showed her the video and her mom and Taylor started crying. And it wasn’t because the song was emotional. It was just because the first thing they said to me was, ‘We’re so happy that you’re here. After seeing all of that, this is such a cool moment.’ And that’s a huge thing for me."
If these two keep doing interviews like this, we're going to have to start listening with tissues on hand.
