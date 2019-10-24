Update: Hailey Bieber has responded to speculation around a potential feud brewing between her and Selena Gomez.
Hours after Gomez released her new breakup track "Lose You to Love Me," Hailey posted a screenshot of a song by Summer Walker, titled "I'll Kill You." Fans felt the timing was not an accident.
But Hailey, who is married to Gomez ex Justin Bieber, says it really is just a coincidence — no thinly-veiled threats here, people!
"Please stop with this nonsense," Hailey shared with Just Jared in response to the Twitter backlash against her. "There is no 'response.' This is complete BS."
Original story follows.
Selena Gomez has finally returned to our ears with a new solo single, "Lose You To Love Me," and fans have already fallen right back into the groove of frantic speculation. It doesn't help that after the release of the song, which is about how a broken heart helped Gomez learn to love herself, Hailey Bieber took to Instagram with, shall we say, a serendipitous Story.
The model is married to Justin Bieber, Gomez's longtime ex, who is likely the heartbreak Gomez is referring to in her new song.
"We'd always go into it blindly/I needed to lose you to find me/This dancing was killing me softly/I needed to hate you to love me," the lyrics read, reminiscent of Gomez's 2018 single "Back To You" ("We never got it right/Playing and replaying old conversations").
However, the most telling lyrics are in the second verse:
"I gave my all and they all know it/You turned me down and now it's showing/In two months, you replaced us/Like it was easy/Made me think I deserved it/In the thick of healing."
This sounds a lot like Justin moving on with Hailey just a short time after he and Gomez were believed to have rekindled things, and it certainly seems like Hailey took it that way. After the song was released, she posted a screenshot of the song she was listening to: Summer Walker's "I'll Kill You."
As if that wasn't clear enough, the lyrics really drive it home.
"Don't want no problems, I wish a bitch would / Try to come between us, it won't end up good / You know I love you like no one else could / I'd go to Hell and back for ya."
Naturally, fans went wild.
i know hailey baldwin did not just jokingly threaten selena’s life when her husband is the fucking idiot that ruined selena’s life for years pic.twitter.com/ztN7z1ObKH— olivia (@babydobrk) October 23, 2019
HAILEY MARRIED THIS GUY TWO MONTHS AFTER HE TOOK SELENA TO HIS DAD’S WEDDING AND NOW SHE IS PRESSED THAT SELENA RELEASED A SONG CLOSING THE CHAPTER... UM OK HUN pic.twitter.com/ajecKqvace— #SG2ISCOMING (@loversgx) October 23, 2019
Gomez hasn't responded to the speculation but did post this message of gratitude on her social media.
As for Justin? He posted a picture of a cheetah.
Good luck figuring that one out.
