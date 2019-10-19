Hailey Bieber Defends Her Decision To Celebrate Halloween

Hailey Bieber caused some confusion when she posted an Instagram story explaining that she is “claiming” Halloween for Christians. During a fan Q&A, Bieber posted a long answer in response to the question, “Halloween yes or no.” Bieber has since deleted the message, but writer Taylor Trudon captured the lengthy statement while it was still live.
“I’m a Christian. Do you have any idea what that means historically?” she wrote. “It means I redefine everything in culture. Pagan Feast of Winter Solstice? Oh that’s now JESUS BIRTHDAY. Pagan Feast of Spring Planting? Oh that’s now EASTER WEEKEND. Pagan Celtic Festival involving dressing up and warding off evil spirits? Oh now it’s ALL SAINTS DAY and we celebrate the VICTORIOUS CHURCH THAT HAS BEEN OVERCOME BY THE BLOOD OF THE LAMB!!! CANDY PLEASE!!!”
Advertisement
She added, “I’m not afraid of the world. I’m not afraid of any devil or demon or incantation. They are terrified of me. Halloween is now MY HOLIDAY and I am claiming all candy for the glory of God and the celebration of the Saints. What now? I’ll dress up however I like! My favorite characters, pop culture stuff, whatever. It’s my party and you’re invited. I’m alive today and a Saint tomorrow. Give me candy.”
Bieber is right: while the origins of Halloween are in the Celtic festival of Samhain, Pope Gregory III declared November 1 as All Saints Day back in the eighth century. It didn’t take long for All Saints Day to incorporate some Samhain traditions. According to the History Channel, after All Saints Day was introduced, the evening before All Saints Day became known as All Hallows Eve, and then Halloween.
However, some Christians believe that celebrating Halloween “glorifies” the devil and witchcraft. In an article for the Christian Post, Life Church pastor Jamie Morgan writes, “Setting aside a day to celebrate evil, darkness, witchcraft, fear, death and the demonic brings disdain to God. Period. A Christian celebrating Halloween would be like a Satan worshiper putting up a nativity scene at Christmas while singing, ‘Happy Birthday, Jesus!’ The two just don't go together.”
Some of Bieber’s Christian fans have criticised her decision to celebrate Halloween. In an Instagram Story shared earlier this month, she asked for costume ideas. According to StyleCaster, some fans responded to the question with comments like, “FAKE CHRISTIAN.”
Advertisement
Bieber spoke about her faith in a recent interview with the Hillsong Church docu-series Now With Natalie. She and her husband Justin Bieber are both members of the controversial megachurch.
"I'm here to represent Jesus through me for other people — for His will to be done,” she said in the docu-series. "I think that the second that we feel like we're too high and mighty, we're always reminded that it's not about us. Nothing is about me, or you, or really anybody. It's about us being a vessel for Jesus to be seen.”
So there you have it. Bieber is a Christian and she's celebrating Halloween.
Advertisement