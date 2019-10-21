Eventually, the boys get a break in the perceived mystery when Miles remembers Alaska’s obsession with daisies. She drew them everywhere and had a jar of plastic daisies in her room. When Miles checks the police report for Alaska’s accident, he learns she strangely had the plastic daisies in her car. This fact leads Miles and The Colonel to realize Alaska must have been taking the faux flowers somewhere. After some internet sleuthing, they figure out Alaska died on the same day as her mother Mary (Kelly Murtagh). The boys deduce that Alaska must have felt forgotten to visit her mother’s grave on the most important day, remembered in the middle of the night after hooking up with Miles, felt guilty, and fled campus to make amends.

