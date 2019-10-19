The best days sound pretty good, but then when it’s time for the worst days things get grim. The Colonel talks about the day his dad left, Lara explains how she had to leave her dog behind in Romania, but it’s Alaska’s story that brings the whole group down. She tells the story about how one day after going to the zoo with her mom — literally, one day after — her mom had an aneurysm and died in front of her. She didn’t know what to do so just stayed next to her mom for an hour until her dad came home and started screaming. Alaska blames herself for the death since she didn’t call 911, and her dad definitely blames her for not taking any sort of action, even though she was a child at the time.