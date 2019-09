Olivia DeJonge (Elle)

Poor Elle. She is one of the outcasts of New Ham, and eventually finds comfort with Campbell since she believes the two of them are one in the same. However, Campbell is a psychopath, abuses Elle, and she at one point tries to kill him to escape their relationship. Allie protects her, but then Campbell “rescues” her, but we’re led to believe Elle is still aligned with Allie.DeJonge is an Australian actress and snagged a nomination for the Saturn Awards Best Performance by a Younger Actor in 2015’s The Visit.