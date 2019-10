The first teens to fall in love with John Green's Looking for Alaska might have kids of their own by now, but at last this 2005 novel is hitting our screens on Hulu this week. We've cast the book in our heads a million times over the past 14 years, as too has Josh Schwartz (probably), the O.C. and Gossip Girl creator who was supposed to make it a movie way back when. Is it possible that real actors will embody the characters we imagined so vividly?