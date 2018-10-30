The Hulu series Looking for Alaska has found its two leads. Author John Green announced on Twitter today that Kristine Froseth, star of Netflix's Sierra Burgess is a Loser, and Charlie Plummer, star of All the Money in the World, will star in Hulu's adaptation. Looking for Alaska is based on the novel of the same name by Green; it's a beloved YA novel about a kid named Miles (Plummer) who enrolls in boarding school, where he meets a mercurial woman named Alaska (Froseth). Alaska is a prototype for the now-ubiquitous Manic Pixie Dream Girl: Miles falls deeply in love with her, but she, ever enigmatic, insists that he look for the meaning of Simón Bolivar's labyrinth.
The Looking for Alaska series has been on the table for a while. In 2005, Paramount acquired the rights, planning to adapt the novel into a film. Josh Schwartz, the creator of The O.C., wrote the script. Per Green himself, though, Paramount shelved the script indefinitely. In 2015, the movie got some hope when director Rebecca Thomas joined the project. Filming was set to begin in August of 2015. In 2016, though, Green gave an update: he wouldn't be involved in the project and the production was having trouble casting Alaska.
Finally, this year, the rights for the series moved to Hulu and Looking for Alaska could finally stop looking for a home. As if that weren't enough, Hulu swooped in to take one of Netflix's budding stars, Froseth, from under its umbrella. And Plummer will make his way back to TV after a step into the movies. Ready your remotes for Alaska!
