The Hulu series Looking for Alaska has found its two leads. Author John Green announced on Twitter today that Kristine Froseth, star of Netflix's Sierra Burgess is a Loser, and Charlie Plummer, star of All the Money in the World, will star in Hulu's adaptation. Looking for Alaska is based on the novel of the same name by Green; it's a beloved YA novel about a kid named Miles (Plummer) who enrolls in boarding school, where he meets a mercurial woman named Alaska (Froseth). Alaska is a prototype for the now-ubiquitous Manic Pixie Dream Girl: Miles falls deeply in love with her, but she, ever enigmatic, insists that he look for the meaning of Simón Bolivar's labyrinth