When NBC gathered fans to talk about why they love This Is Us, they had no idea they'd get to meet the cast members themselves.
In a new teaser for This Is Us' second season, Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall on the show, explains how the family drama rose to popularity. Tweets about the show are displayed on screen, before the video shows testimonies from fans.
"When I watch This Is Us, I watch it every single week," one woman says, while holding her young children. "It is literally the highlight of my week. I know I'm going to cry. I know I'm going to learn something more about myself and my family."
Advertisement
Another fan says that he comes from a single-parent family of five, and he found out the identity of his biological father, over the course of watching the show. Brown's surprised reaction to the story will give you all the feels — Randall's search for his biological dad was a highlight of his season 1 arc.
One fan praised Kate (Chrissy Metz) for being a "three-dimensional character" who's more than her weight. Others were happy to see Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) helping the young Randall through his anxiety attacks. And some fans who'd lost parents were reminded of their own lives while watching Randall's last conversation with William (Ron Cephas Jones).
The appeal of This Is Us is that there are specific moments, like the ones these fans cited, that appeal to people with different backgrounds and family experiences. Not everyone is adopted, or overweight, or a twin, but the experiences of love and pain are universal, as the video points out. The feeling of surprise and joy is the same, too, as we see when Brown, Ventimiglia, Metz, and Mandy Moore join the fans at the end of their interviews. (Side note: Where was Justin Hartley?) Check out the heartwarming teaser below.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement