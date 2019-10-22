In the wake of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, politically-charged beauty brand Lipslut just launched a new gloss to show the way it hopes the current proceedings might go. The shade, you might've guessed, is called Impeach.
Like the other makeup under the brand's umbrella — including F*ck Trump, F*ck Kavanaugh, and the most recent Notorious R.B.G. lipstick — the Impeach gloss was hotly requested by the brand's loyal followers. But what makes this Lipslut launch different from the rest is that it's the brand's first time creating a product outside of its matte liquid lipstick formula: The gloss has a peach tint and, according to Lipslut founder Katie Sones, was completely crowd-sourced.
"Our followers have been asking for an Impeach lipstick ever since the election," Sones told us. "The moment Nancy Pelosi announced the inquiry, we knew it was time. So we polled our followers to see if we should branch out from our usual matte liquid lipstick — and everyone wanted gloss." Sones tells us her primary goal with this launch is "to support organizations who are working to make sure someone like Trump doesn't end up in office again, and to undo some of the damage he's done."
Available for pre-order today on Lipslut.com, the gloss also gives shoppers the chance to vote for which organization receives the donation. The options include The Human Rights Campaign, Ignite, Planned Parenthood, RAICES, She Should Run, TIME'S UP, the Victory Institute, and When We All Vote. The winning organization, which will receive half of all proceeds, will be chosen by popular vote — because we're living in a democracy, after all.
