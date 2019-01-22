Ruth Bader Ginsburg should be celebrated. Not only is she an 85-year-old woman with a more rigorous workout routine than us and an equal-rights crusader with a number of tattoos in her honor, but she is the U.S. Supreme Court Justice who's basically holding the future of abortion rights on her shoulders.
In other words, she deserves everything. One of our kidneys? She's got it. Every packet of Emergen-C in the world? Consider it done. Daily massages to help her deal with the stress of sitting next to a man named Brett? Just tell us where to send the funds. Frankly, a lipstick in her honor is the least the world could give her, or, that's what the anti-Trump lipstick company Lipslut thinks.
Amidst the news that RBG has once again beat cancer, activist beauty company Lipslut has launched a new liquid lipstick called Notorious R.B.G. in a shade fittingly described as "bad bitch berry." And as is the Lipslut way, 50% of proceeds will be donated to organizations that embody Ginsburg's ethos, including Equal Rights Advocates and She Should Run.
Lipslut's been remarkably effective at raising money for organizations with its lipsticks thus far. In August 2017, after a white nationalist gathering turned deadly in Charlottesville, Virginia, Lipslut launched a campaign where 100% of proceeds from its F*ck Trump lipsticks were donated to causes like paying off Charlottesville victims’ medical bills. It raised $40,000 in four days. And back in July, the company launched a campaign where 100% of proceeds from the same Trump lipstick were donated to charities helping families affected by Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy. That project raised more than $100,000.
And Trump hasn't been the lone target of Lipslut's ire either. The brand also launched a F*ck Hollywood lipstick in response to the Harvey Weinstein allegations and a F*ck Kavanaugh lipstick around the contentious Senate hearing — with the proceeds from both going to anti-sexual assault organizations.
The Notorious R.B.G. lipsticks will sell for $19.95 and are available for pre-order right now. The product is expected to ship in late March, right around the time of Ginsburg's 86th birthday.
