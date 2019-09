In other words, she deserves everything. One of our kidneys? She's got it. Every packet of Emergen-C in the world? Consider it done. Daily massages to help her deal with the stress of sitting next to a man named Brett? Just tell us where to send the funds. Frankly, a lipstick in her honor is the least the world could give her, or, that's what the anti-Trump lipstick company Lipslut thinks.