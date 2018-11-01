Harvey Weinstein Accused Of Sexual Misconduct With 16-Year-Old

Fallen Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein has made headlines yet again for another sexual misconduct accusation.
According to a report from People, a new lawsuit accuses the film producer of sexually harassing a Polish model and aspiring actress — referred to as Jane Doe in the lawsuit — over a 10-year period, beginning when she was just 16.
This claim is part of a class action lawsuit against Weinstein, filed by multiple women who accuse the Shakespeare In Love producer of engaging in various degrees of sexual misconduct.
Per the new lawsuit filing, according to CBC, Weinstein allegedly lured the actress to her apartment days after meeting her under the guise of a business lunch. He then allegedly instructed her to take off her clothes.
"Terrified and struggling to hold back tears, Jane Doe said she would not and resisted his demands," the filing states, per CBC. "Jane Doe was a virgin, and had no intention or understanding when she agreed to a business lunch that she would be put in this alarming position."
Weinstein allegedly continued to "emotionally abuse" and "sexually harass" the unnamed accuser for the next decade.
Per People, court documents state that Weinstein promised the accuser work in the entertainment industry but never followed through "because she would not give in to his sexual demands."
The court documents also claim that Weinstein threatened the accuser to engage in sexual acts and forced the woman to touch his genitals. This alleged misconduct reportedly continued until the woman severed all contact with Weinstein in 2011.
Weinstein vehemently denies previous rape allegations. Weinstein's lawyer denied this particular claim to People, stating:
"This claim is preposterous and eventually, just as others have been exposed to be liars, this uncorroborated allegation that is almost 20 years old will be shown to be patently false."
This allegation is just one in a slew to come out against Weinstein. In October of 2017, a New York Times piece on the former co-chair of Miramax detailed multiple accusations against Weinstein, including from Hollywood stars like Rose McGowan, who claims Weinstein raped her. A New Yorker piece by Ronan Farrow on Weinstein's alleged survivors followed shortly after.
In May, Weinstein was indicted by a grand jury on two charges of rape as well as a criminal sexual act in the first degree. He pled not guilty and is currently out on bail.
Refinery29 has reached out to Weinstein's lawyer for comment.
