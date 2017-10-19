Harvey Weinstein Could Still Be Prosecuted For Alleged Rape Of Rose McGowan

Last week, Rose McGowan named producer Harvey Weinstein as her alleged rapist during a Twitter thread calling out Amazon for its negligence in addressing her complaints. The actress claims that Weinstein raped her at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival. While the statute of limitations at the time was just four years, The Hollywood Reporter reports, Utah pauses the statute whenever the possible defendant is out of state. That means the case was still technically valid in 2008, when Utah got rid of the statute of limitations, meaning McGowan's claim could be revived at any time, including today.
Advertisement
However, at least right now, that's not happening. According to The Hollywood Reporter, no formal complaint has been filed in Park City, Utah regarding the allegations, and there's no reason to believe the police are making any moves in that direction.
"I told the head of your studio that HW raped me," McGowan wrote, in a damning thread on Twitter, last week. "Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof."
She later added, "When I heard a Weinstein bailout was in the works I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored...I called my attorney & said I want to get my script back, but before I could, #2 @amazonstudios called to say my show was dead. I am calling on you to stop funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers. I love @amazon but there is rot in Hollywood."
After the thread and an allegation of sexual harassment, Amazon suspended top entertainment executive Roy Price.
"Roy Price is on leave of absence effective immediately," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement to Refinery29. "We are reviewing our options for the projects we have with The Weinstein Co."
He later resigned. As for Weinstein, he's no longer a part of his company, but so far no legal action has been publicly taken.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call theRAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Advertisement