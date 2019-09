Harvey Weinstein Could Still Be Prosecuted For Alleged Rape Of Rose McGowan

Last week, Rose McGowan named producer Harvey Weinstein as her alleged rapist during a Twitter thread calling out Amazon for its negligence in addressing her complaints. The actress claims that Weinstein raped her at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival. While the statute of limitations at the time was just four years, The Hollywood Reporter reports , Utah pauses the statute whenever the possible defendant is out of state. That means the case was still technically valid in 2008, when Utah got rid of the statute of limitations , meaning McGowan's claim could be revived at any time, including today.