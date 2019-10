Attorney General William Barr’s four-page summary of the Mueller report was deemed insufficient for the House to move on any sort of impeachment charges. But after many members of Congress and the public called for the release of the full report, a (partially redacted) copy of the report was finally publicly released . That’s when members of Congress, led by the so-called “Squad” of progressive freshman Congresswomen , began backing Tlaib’s resolution movement. Among them were Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ilhan Omar , who were both outspoken about driving forward charges against Trump after the Mueller report suggested that Congress should be able to determine what constitutes obstruction. The report showed that Trump had committed 10 actions that could be deemed obstruction of justice over the course of his presidency.