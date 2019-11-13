How To Watch The Impeachment Hearings Against Trump

The impeachment hearings are finally upon us. On September 24, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump after a whistleblower reported that the president had asked his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to investigate presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter in exchange for military aid.
And on October 31, the House voted to formally move the impeachment inquiry forward. So this week, the House Intelligence Committee, led by chairman Adam Schiff, is conducting hearings to investigate whether Trump's dealings with Ukraine constitute an impeachable offense.
When are the hearings this week?
The first hearings will take place today, November 13, at 10 a.m. ET and are expected to end between 2:30 and 4:30. The next hearing will take place on Friday, November 15, at 9 a.m. ET.
Who is testifying?
Those testifying include William Taylor, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, and former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. All three have knowledge of Trump's dealings with Ukraine and have testified on the matter privately in support of the whistleblower's claim. During the hearings, the witnesses will be questioned by Adam Schiff and ranking member Devin Nunes, followed by other committee members.
Where can you watch the hearings?
In addition to being broadcast on NBC, CBS, PBS, ABC, MSNBC, Fox News, C-SPAN, and CNN, the hearings will also stream on NBC News NOW, NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, and NPR.org. PBS NewsHour will be streaming the hearings live as well, which you can tune into via the video below.
