After years of keeping her relationship with Liam Hemsworth out of the public eye, Miley Cyrus is doing things a little different this time around. Just a week into Cyrus’ relationship with Cody Simpson, they’re already Instagram official. In fact, after their açai bowl make-out session a few days ago, she’s already referring to Simpson as her “boyfriend.”
On Wednesday (Oct. 9), Cyrus was hospitalized for tonsillitis and took to her Instagram Story to document her recovery. Oh, and to define her relationship with her old friend, Simpson, who she’s been spotted kissing. “BF coming to visit me @ the hospy,” Cyrus wrote. And her new BF came with the gift of song.
Simpson performed the “sweeeeeetest song” he wrote just for Cyrus, which of course, she posted on her Insta Stories. “Suddenly I am feeling better,” she wrote alongside the clip, which had him strumming away as she lay in her hospital bed. Cyrus is looking for him to drop the track, which is titled “Golden Thing,” next week since “it’s too special to be only heard in full by my ears.” The two also posed for a mirror selfie after Cyrus returned home, with Simpson by her side during her recovery.
Miley Cyrus’ new “boyfriend” (her own words) Cody Simpson serenading her at the hospital is pretty cute, not gonna lie. pic.twitter.com/hKE1vQJ5KP— Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) October 9, 2019
Apparently, this relationship is also too special not to be shared with her followers who are definitely on this love journey with her. But, not everyone is excited about all this PDA, namely Kaitlynn Carter’s friend Becca Tilley. On Tilley’s podcast, Scrubbing In, she hinted that Cyrus’ new relationship is a bit disrespectful to Carter, who the pop star broke up with just two and half weeks ago. “I’m friends with Kaitlynn, so...I think when you’re in a relationship or, like, seen with anyone, like, out of respect to that person, it’s maybe…” Tilley said trailing off, letting listeners fill in the blanks.
But, this is Miley just being Miley and she’d like people to just let her date whoever she wants — and take shirtless mirror selfies with whoever she wants.
