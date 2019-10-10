Simpson performed the “sweeeeeetest song” he wrote just for Cyrus, which of course, she posted on her Insta Stories. “Suddenly I am feeling better,” she wrote alongside the clip, which had him strumming away as she lay in her hospital bed. Cyrus is looking for him to drop the track, which is titled “Golden Thing,” next week since “it’s too special to be only heard in full by my ears.” The two also posed for a mirror selfie after Cyrus returned home, with Simpson by her side during her recovery.



