Apparently, this relationship is also too special not to be shared with her followers who are definitely on this love journey with her. But, not everyone is excited about all this PDA, namely Kaitlynn Carter’s friend Becca Tilley . On Tilley’s podcast, Scrubbing In, she hinted that Cyrus’ new relationship is a bit disrespectful to Carter , who the pop star broke up with just two and half weeks ago. “I’m friends with Kaitlynn, so...I think when you’re in a relationship or, like, seen with anyone, like, out of respect to that person, it’s maybe…” Tilley said trailing off, letting listeners fill in the blanks.