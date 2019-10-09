Kaitlynn Carter’s Friend Becca Tilley Comments On Miley Cyrus’ New Relationship Amid Split

Though Miley Cyrus spent the night in the hospital with possible tonsillitis, she seems to be doing well. Following her two breakups this summer with Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter, she has been spending time with Cody Simpson, an Australian singer Cyrus described as just her “type.” But one person sounds less than excited about Cyrus’ new relationship: Carter’s friend Becca Tilley.
On Monday’s episode of Tilley’s podcast, Scrubbing In, her co-host Tanya Rad expressed admiration for Cyrus. “Yeah, I don’t know,” Tilley said. “I’m friends with Kaitlynn, so...I think when you’re in a relationship or, like, seen with anyone, like, out of respect to that person, it’s maybe…” She trailed off, letting her listeners fill in the blanks. Is it possible that Tilley thinks Cyrus and Simpson, who started sharing romantic Instagrams after TMZ leaked photos of the couple kissing over açai bowls, are being too public after Cyrus split with Carter just weeks ago?
After the photos were leaked, Cyrus posted a response on her Instagram story, asking fans not to slut-shame her and sharing some of the struggles of dating in the public eye. “I refuse to recluse and ‘date’ from home cause A. That’s not fun. B. extremely uncomfortable / puts me in a vulnerable position,” Cyrus wrote. “I have a great life I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me! I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself / and the public’s perception of me! Get used to me dating - this is where I am at!”
Tilley did seem sympathetic to this. She added, “Obviously, Miley shouldn’t have to date in her home. But it’s like, you know, there’s photos everywhere, you know?”
Cyrus and Carter were reportedly together for about two months after Cyrus’ split from Hemsworth and Carter’s very public breakup of her own. Sources have said that Carter and Cyrus are still friends.
