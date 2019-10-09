When I began reality, I feel like I bought a certain type of energy that now we tend to contrive when we think about television. I think television used to be very stuffy, very, “I have to look perfect, be perfect and have the perfect answer.” I think when I stepped on the scene, I released a lot of that type of tension. It was like, You know what? Forget that. This is a reality show for me. It's okay to be yourself. Cry if you feel it! If you don't have the perfect answer, it's okay to say "I don't know." So it was taking a lot of the stuffiness out of what we used to [think] television was. That's how I approached reality and it worked for me. It later worked for a lot of other people too.