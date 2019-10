Pete Davidson Isn’t Back On SNL Yet, So They Made A Spot-On Joke About Him

SNL’s 45th season premiered September 28, and welcomed two new cast members , Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman. So far, this season has featured performances by musical guests Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift, and the cast has addressed everything from Trump’s possible impeachment to apple-picking season . Next week’s episode will be hosted by Stranger Things actor David Harbour — but we’ll just have to wait and see when Davidson will make his return.