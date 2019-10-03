Rachel Lindsay Teases Cryptic Reason She & Raven Gates Aren’t Friends Anymore

View this post on Instagram

There's a reason why we call her BIG RACH! SHE DOES BIG THINGS!!! @therachlindsay 💓 My day one, my soul friend, my person!! 💞 not only is she making history by being the first African American female to have a bachelor/ette lead BUT she is MORE than that!! To list all of her attributes and qualities that I love would be too long to type. America will soon find out that She IS laughter. She IS friendship. And she IS LOVE. I am ALWAYS in your corner Rach! 💞💓💕 I love you so much!! now go show America what they've been missing!!!! & bring home the Love of your Life!!!!!! 💍 #thebachelorette @bacheloretteabc @bachelorabc