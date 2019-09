The Surprising Secret Behind Camila Cabello’s Curls

"I got a perm and I've never felt more confident," Cabello told me during an interview for her new partnership with L'Oreal Paris. "I actually have straight hair, but I've always wanted curls."Cabello's permed texture is beautiful, this we know, but it gets even better: She says the treatment made her hair routine totally effortless. "I shampoo, condition, use a Curl Balm , then I just let my hair air-dry," she added. "I never use irons or anything. My trick is to tuck my bangs behind my ears so they get a soft shape and do that whole curtain thing . Like the curls, I feel like myself with my bangs — they just frame my face so well."It's easy to digress into hair talk wth Cabello, but our interview is actually about something more pressing: Her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week this weekend alongside icons like Helen Mirren and Eva Longoria. She was tapped to model in L'Oreal's third annual Le Défilé Fashion Show, just one more exciting first for the 22 year old.